Who's Playing
Navy @ American
Current Records: Navy 17-11; American 15-12
What to Know
The Navy Midshipmen and the American Eagles will face off in a Patriot clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 22 at Bender Arena. The Midshipmen should still be riding high after a victory, while American will be looking to get back in the win column.
Navy didn't have too much trouble with the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds at home this past Saturday as they won 65-53. Navy can attribute much of their success to forward Daniel Deaver, who had 19 points in addition to eight rebounds.
Meanwhile, American was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 62-59 to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks. The losing side was boosted by forward Matt Rogers, who had 22 points along with five boards.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Navy is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The Midshipmen's win brought them up to 17-11 while the Eagles' defeat pulled them down to 15-12. Navy is 11-5 after wins this year, and American is 4-7 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.00
Odds
The Midshipmen are a slight 1-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Navy have won 12 out of their last 19 games against American.
- Jan 28, 2023 - American 73 vs. Navy 69
- Mar 03, 2022 - Navy 71 vs. American 64
- Feb 16, 2022 - Navy 55 vs. American 46
- Jan 29, 2022 - Navy 47 vs. American 45
- Feb 21, 2021 - Navy 69 vs. American 60
- Feb 20, 2021 - Navy 72 vs. American 60
- Jan 17, 2021 - Navy 71 vs. American 59
- Jan 16, 2021 - Navy 87 vs. American 86
- Feb 19, 2020 - American 71 vs. Navy 62
- Feb 05, 2020 - American 62 vs. Navy 54
- Mar 07, 2019 - Navy 60 vs. American 56
- Feb 06, 2019 - Navy 77 vs. American 67
- Jan 09, 2019 - American 71 vs. Navy 63
- Jan 31, 2018 - Navy 61 vs. American 44
- Jan 05, 2018 - Navy 70 vs. American 64
- Feb 22, 2017 - American 74 vs. Navy 58
- Jan 25, 2017 - Navy 71 vs. American 53
- Feb 24, 2016 - American 72 vs. Navy 65
- Jan 27, 2016 - American 63 vs. Navy 58