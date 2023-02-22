Who's Playing

Navy @ American

Current Records: Navy 17-11; American 15-12

What to Know

The Navy Midshipmen and the American Eagles will face off in a Patriot clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 22 at Bender Arena. The Midshipmen should still be riding high after a victory, while American will be looking to get back in the win column.

Navy didn't have too much trouble with the Loyola-Maryland Greyhounds at home this past Saturday as they won 65-53. Navy can attribute much of their success to forward Daniel Deaver, who had 19 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, American was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 62-59 to the Lehigh Mountain Hawks. The losing side was boosted by forward Matt Rogers, who had 22 points along with five boards.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Navy is expected to win a tight contest Wednesday. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Midshipmen's win brought them up to 17-11 while the Eagles' defeat pulled them down to 15-12. Navy is 11-5 after wins this year, and American is 4-7 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Bender Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The Midshipmen are a slight 1-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Navy have won 12 out of their last 19 games against American.