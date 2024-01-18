Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Arizona State looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead UCLA 36-23.

Arizona State came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

UCLA Bruins @ Arizona State Sun Devils

Current Records: UCLA 7-10, Arizona State 10-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on schedule as the Arizona State Sun Devils and the UCLA Bruins are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on January 17th at Desert Financial Arena. Arizona State will be looking to keep their eight-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

It's hard to win when you make nine fewer threes than your opponent, a fact Arizona State found out the hard way on Thursday. They received a tough blow as they fell 82-67 to the Huskies.

Despite the defeat, Arizona State had strong showings from Jamiya Neal, who scored 14 points along with five rebounds, and Frankie Collins, who scored 13 points along with seven rebounds and five assists.

UCLA can finally bid farewell to their four-game losing streak thanks to their game on Sunday. They walked away with a 73-61 victory over the Huskies. The win was just what UCLA needed coming off of a 90-44 loss in their prior game.

UCLA relied on the efforts of Adem Bona, who scored 22 points, and Lazar Stefanovic, who scored 15 points along with seven rebounds.

The Sun Devils' defeat dropped their record down to 10-6. As for the Bruins, their win ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 7-10.

Looking forward to Wednesday, Arizona State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 3.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Arizona State ended up a good deal behind UCLA in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, losing 79-61. Will Arizona State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Arizona State is a 3.5-point favorite against UCLA, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 130 points.

Series History

UCLA has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Arizona State.