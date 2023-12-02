Who's Playing

Colgate Raiders @ Arizona Wildcats

Current Records: Colgate 4-3, Arizona 6-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona

McKale Memorial Center -- Tucson, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Colgate has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Arizona Wildcats at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at McKale Memorial Center. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make nine more threes than your opponent, a fact Colgate proved on Wednesday. They blew past the Bearcats, posting a 84-49 victory at home.

Meanwhile, Arizona put another one in the bag on Thursday to keep their perfect season alive. They walked away with a 74-68 victory over the Spartans.

Among those leading the charge was Keshad Johnson, who dropped a double-double on 13 points and 10 rebounds.

The Raiders now have a winning record of 4-3. As for the Wildcats, their win bumped their record up to 6-0.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Colgate have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Arizona struggles in that department as they've been even better at 47.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.