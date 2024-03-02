Who's Playing

Miss Valley State Delta Devils @ Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions

Current Records: Miss Valley State 1-27, Arkansas Pine Bluff 12-16

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas

H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Arkansas Pine Bluff is 8-2 against the Delta Devils since March of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at H.O. Clemmons Arena.

On Monday, the Golden Lions came up short against the Tigers and fell 77-70.

Miss Valley State can finally bid farewell to their 29-game losing streak dating back to last season thanks to their game on Monday. They walked away with a 57-51 win over the Panthers. That looming 57-51 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Miss Valley State yet this season.

The Golden Lions' loss dropped their record down to 12-16. As for the Delta Devils, their victory ended a ten-game drought at home dating back to last season and bumped them up to 1-27.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Arkansas Pine Bluff hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.5 points per game. It's a different story for Miss Valley State, though, as they've been averaging only 54.1 points per game. The only thing between Arkansas Pine Bluff and another offensive beatdown is the Delta Devils. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Arkansas Pine Bluff beat the Delta Devils 83-77 in their previous matchup on February 3rd. Will Arkansas Pine Bluff repeat their success, or do the Delta Devils have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Arkansas Pine Bluff has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Miss Valley State.