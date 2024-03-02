Who's Playing
Miss Valley State Delta Devils @ Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions
Current Records: Miss Valley State 1-27, Arkansas Pine Bluff 12-16
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: H.O. Clemmons Arena -- Pine Bluff, Arkansas
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Arkansas Pine Bluff is 8-2 against the Delta Devils since March of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at H.O. Clemmons Arena.
On Monday, the Golden Lions came up short against the Tigers and fell 77-70.
Miss Valley State can finally bid farewell to their 29-game losing streak dating back to last season thanks to their game on Monday. They walked away with a 57-51 win over the Panthers. That looming 57-51 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Miss Valley State yet this season.
The Golden Lions' loss dropped their record down to 12-16. As for the Delta Devils, their victory ended a ten-game drought at home dating back to last season and bumped them up to 1-27.
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Arkansas Pine Bluff hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 79.5 points per game. It's a different story for Miss Valley State, though, as they've been averaging only 54.1 points per game. The only thing between Arkansas Pine Bluff and another offensive beatdown is the Delta Devils. Will they be able to keep them contained?
Arkansas Pine Bluff beat the Delta Devils 83-77 in their previous matchup on February 3rd. Will Arkansas Pine Bluff repeat their success, or do the Delta Devils have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Arkansas Pine Bluff has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Miss Valley State.
- Feb 03, 2024 - Arkansas Pine Bluff 83 vs. Miss Valley State 77
- Feb 25, 2023 - Miss Valley State 78 vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff 74
- Jan 28, 2023 - Arkansas Pine Bluff 88 vs. Miss Valley State 72
- Feb 26, 2022 - Arkansas Pine Bluff 93 vs. Miss Valley State 79
- Jan 29, 2022 - Arkansas Pine Bluff 74 vs. Miss Valley State 68
- Mar 05, 2021 - Arkansas Pine Bluff 82 vs. Miss Valley State 59
- Jan 02, 2021 - Arkansas Pine Bluff 92 vs. Miss Valley State 52
- Mar 07, 2020 - Miss Valley State 74 vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff 71
- Jan 04, 2020 - Arkansas Pine Bluff 80 vs. Miss Valley State 76
- Mar 09, 2019 - Arkansas Pine Bluff 91 vs. Miss Valley State 57