Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Auburn and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. Sitting on a score of 30-22, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Auburn entered the matchup having won seven straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it eight, or will Texas A&M step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Texas A&M Aggies @ Auburn Tigers

Current Records: Texas A&M 9-5, Auburn 12-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Texas A&M has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Texas A&M Aggies and the Auburn Tigers will face off in an SEC battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Neville Arena. Coming off a loss in a game Texas A&M was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Saturday, the Aggies ended up a good deal behind the Tigers and lost 68-53.

Despite the loss, Texas A&M got a solid performance out of Wade Taylor IV, who scored 23 points along with six rebounds and six steals. Less helpful for Texas A&M was Hayden Hefner's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Auburn has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won eight contests by 20 points or more this season. They put a hurting on the Razorbacks on the road to the tune of 83-51. The victory was familiar territory for Auburn who now have seven in a row.

Auburn's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Chad Baker-Mazara led the charge by scoring 16 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Johni Broome, who scored 14 points along with eight rebounds.

The Aggies' loss dropped their record down to 9-5. As for the Tigers, their victory ended a seven-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 12-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Texas A&M have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Auburn struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.6 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only Auburn took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Going forward, Auburn is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 3-2 against the spread).

Odds

Auburn is a big 7.5-point favorite against Texas A&M, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas A&M has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Auburn.