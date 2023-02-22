Who's Playing

Ole Miss @ Auburn

Current Records: Ole Miss 10-17; Auburn 18-9

What to Know

The Ole Miss Rebels have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Auburn Tigers and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 6 of 2021. Ole Miss and Auburn will face off in an SEC battle at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Neville Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Rebels came up short against the Mississippi State Bulldogs this past Saturday, falling 69-61. Forward Jaemyn Brakefield put forth a good effort for the losing side as he had 20 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Auburn was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 67-65 to the Vanderbilt Commodores. Guard Wendell Green Jr. had a rough night: he played for 30 minutes but put up just five points on 2-for-14 shooting.

Ole Miss is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-9 ATS when expected to lose.

The losses put Ole Miss at 10-17 and the Tigers at 18-9. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Rebels have only been able to knock down 41.80% percent of their shots, which is the 35th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Auburn's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.20%, which places them 11th in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $12.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Rebels, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Ole Miss have won eight out of their last 15 games against Auburn.