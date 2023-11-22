Halftime Report

Ball State fell flat on their face against Evansville on Saturday, but memory of that harsh loss doesn't seem to have tripped them up today. Ball State has jumped out to a quick 32-25 lead against SC Upstate.

If Ball State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-1 in no time. On the other hand, SC Upstate will have to make due with a 2-4 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

SC Upstate Spartans @ Ball State Cardinals

Current Records: SC Upstate 2-3, Ball State 3-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The SC Upstate Spartans will head out on the road to face off against the Ball State Cardinals at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at John E. Worthen Arena. Neither of these teams found much success offensively their last time out, scoring well below their season average.

Last Saturday, the Spartans came up short against the Golden Gophers and fell 67-53.

The losing side was boosted by Ahmir Langlais, who scored 12 points along with 8 rebounds and 4 steals. Less helpful for SC Upstate was Trae Broadnax's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The experts predicted a close game on Saturday and a win for Ball State, but boy were they wrong. They suffered a painful 74-50 loss at the hands of the Aces. Ball State's loss signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Ball State struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Evansville racked up 18.

The Spartans now have a losing record at 2-3. As for the Cardinals, their loss dropped their record down to 3-1.

SC Upstate is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: SC Upstate have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 31.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Ball State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Ball State is a 3.5-point favorite against SC Upstate, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

Injury Report for Ball State

Ethan Brittain-Watts: Game-Time Decision (Leg)

Injury Report for SC Upstate