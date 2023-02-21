Who's Playing

Kent State @ Ball State

Current Records: Kent State 22-5; Ball State 19-8

What to Know

The Ball State Cardinals haven't won a contest against the Kent State Golden Flashes since Feb. 24 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Tuesday. Ball State and Kent State will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at John E. Worthen Arena. The Cardinals are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

The point spread favored Ball State this past Saturday, but luck did not. They took a 78-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Western Michigan Broncos.

Meanwhile, Kent State made easy work of the Eastern Michigan Eagles this past Friday and carried off an 81-54 win. Kent State relied on the efforts of guard Sincere Carry, who had 17 points and six assists, and guard Julius Rollins, who had 13 points.

The Cardinals suffered a grim 86-65 defeat to the Golden Flashes in the teams' previous meeting in January. Maybe Ball State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Kent State have won eight out of their last 11 games against Ball State.