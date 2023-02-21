Who's Playing
Kent State @ Ball State
Current Records: Kent State 22-5; Ball State 19-8
What to Know
The Ball State Cardinals haven't won a contest against the Kent State Golden Flashes since Feb. 24 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Tuesday. Ball State and Kent State will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at John E. Worthen Arena. The Cardinals are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
The point spread favored Ball State this past Saturday, but luck did not. They took a 78-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Western Michigan Broncos.
Meanwhile, Kent State made easy work of the Eastern Michigan Eagles this past Friday and carried off an 81-54 win. Kent State relied on the efforts of guard Sincere Carry, who had 17 points and six assists, and guard Julius Rollins, who had 13 points.
The Cardinals suffered a grim 86-65 defeat to the Golden Flashes in the teams' previous meeting in January. Maybe Ball State will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Kent State have won eight out of their last 11 games against Ball State.
- Jan 20, 2023 - Kent State 86 vs. Ball State 65
- Feb 22, 2022 - Kent State 93 vs. Ball State 82
- Jan 04, 2022 - Kent State 66 vs. Ball State 65
- Feb 24, 2021 - Ball State 90 vs. Kent State 71
- Feb 04, 2020 - Ball State 62 vs. Kent State 54
- Feb 02, 2019 - Kent State 83 vs. Ball State 80
- Mar 08, 2018 - Kent State 76 vs. Ball State 73
- Feb 09, 2018 - Ball State 87 vs. Kent State 68
- Jan 23, 2018 - Kent State 88 vs. Ball State 80
- Jan 03, 2017 - Kent State 100 vs. Ball State 90
- Jan 19, 2016 - Kent State 76 vs. Ball State 68