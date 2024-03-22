Halftime Report

Baylor is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They are fully in control with a 54-34 lead over Colgate.

If Baylor keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 24-10 in no time. On the other hand, Colgate will have to make due with a 25-10 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Colgate Raiders @ Baylor Bears

Current Records: Colgate 22-9, Baylor 22-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Colgate has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Baylor Bears are set to clash at 12:40 p.m. ET on Friday at FedExForum in a Patriot League postseason contest. Colgate's defense has only allowed 63.2 points per game this season, so Baylor's offense will have their work cut out for them.

Colgate only won by three when they last took the court, which might have inspired the 19-point they dealt Lehigh last Wednesday. The Raiders put the hurt on the Mountain Hawks with a sharp 74-55 victory. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 45-26.

Braeden Smith and Brady Cummins were among the main playmakers for Colgate as the former dropped a double-double on 15 points and 12 rebounds and the latter scored 19 points. Cummins didn't help Colgate's cause all that much against Bucknell two weeks ago but the same can't be said for this matchup.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 29.2% worse than the opposition, a fact Baylor found out the hard way on Friday. They fell 76-62 to the Cyclones.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Jalen Bridges, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 12 rebounds. Yves Missi was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Even though they lost, Baylor smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. This was only their third loss (out of 11 games) when they hit their own glass that hard.

The Raiders are on a roll lately: they've won 17 of their last 18 matches, which provided a massive bump to their 25-9 record this season. As for the Bears, their loss dropped their record down to 23-10.

Colgate is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 12-9 against the spread when expected to win.

Odds

Baylor is a big 14.5-point favorite against Colgate, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Bears, as the game opened with the Bears as a 12.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 138.5 points.

