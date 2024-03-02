Who's Playing

Kansas Jayhawks @ Baylor Bears

Current Records: Kansas 21-7, Baylor 20-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Foster Pavillion -- Waco, Texas

Foster Pavillion -- Waco, Texas TV: ABC

ABC Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big 12 matchup on schedule as the Baylor Bears and the Kansas Jayhawks are set to tip at 1:00 p.m. ET on March 2nd at Foster Pavillion. Baylor will be strutting in after a win while the Jayhawks will be stumbling in from a defeat.

After a 105-102 finish the last time they played, Baylor and the Horned Frogs decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Bears walked away with a 62-54 win over the Horned Frogs on Monday.

Baylor got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Yves Missi out in front who scored 16 points along with five rebounds. Missi didn't help Baylor's cause all that much against the Cougars on Saturday but the same can't be said for this match. The team also got some help courtesy of Jalen Bridges, who scored 15 points along with eight rebounds and four steals.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Kansas on Tuesday, but the final result did not. They took a 76-68 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cougars. It was the first time this season that Kansas let down their fans at home.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Hunter Dickinson, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds. Less helpful for Kansas was Johnny Furphy's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The Bears' victory bumped their record up to 20-8. As for the Jayhawks, their defeat ended a 19-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 21-7.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Baylor just can't miss this season, having made 48.7% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Kansas (currently ranked fourth in field goal percentage) struggles in that department as they've made 50% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Baylor couldn't quite finish off the Jayhawks in their previous meeting on February 10th and fell 64-61. Will Baylor have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Kansas has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Baylor.