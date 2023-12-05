Who's Playing

CCSU Blue Devils @ Boston College Eagles

Current Records: CCSU 3-4, Boston College 5-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

What to Know

CCSU is 0-3 against Boston College since November of 2015 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. The CCSU Blue Devils will head out on the road to face off against the Boston College Eagles at 6:00 p.m. ET at Silvio O. Conte Forum. CCSU is hoping to put an end to a three-game streak of away losses.

On Saturday, the Blue Devils earned a 78-67 win over the Crusaders.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Boston College on Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 84-78 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wolfpack. It was the first time this season that Boston College let down their fans at home.

Despite the loss, Boston College got a solid performance out of Jaeden Zackery, who scored 20 points along with 6 rebounds and 3 steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Quinten Post, who scored 18 points along with 7 rebounds and 3 blocks.

The Blue Devils' victory bumped their record up to 3-4. As for the Eagles, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-3 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: CCSU have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Boston College struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

CCSU suffered a grim 74-55 defeat to Boston College in their previous matchup back in December of 2019. Can CCSU avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Boston College has won all of the games they've played against CCSU in the last 8 years.