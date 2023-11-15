Who's Playing

Richmond Spiders @ Boston College Eagles

Current Records: Richmond 2-0, Boston College 2-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Plus

What to Know

Richmond has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Wednesday. They will square off against the Boston College Eagles at 7:00 p.m. ET at Silvio O. Conte Forum. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact Richmond proved on Saturday. They blew past the Saints, posting a 90-48 victory at home. With Richmond ahead 43-22 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Richmond's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Isaiah Bigelow led the charge by earning 17 points. Another player making a difference was Dji Bailey, who earned 14 points.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, the Eagles beat the Bulldogs 75-71 on Friday. The win made it back-to-back wins for Boston College.

Boston College can attribute much of their success to Jaeden Zackery, who earned 21 points along with 4 steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Devin McGlockton, who earned 12 points.

The Spiders' victory bumped their record up to 2-0. As for the Eagles, their win bumped their record up to an identical 2-0.

Richmond took their win against Boston College when the teams last played back in November of 2019 by a conclusive 64-44. The rematch might be a little tougher for Richmond since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Richmond has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Boston College.