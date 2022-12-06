Who's Playing

New Hamp. @ Boston College

Current Records: New Hamp. 2-5; Boston College 5-4

What to Know

The Boston College Eagles will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will take on the New Hamp. Wildcats at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at Silvio O. Conte Forum. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this matchup.

This past Saturday, the Eagles lost to the Duke Blue Devils on the road by a decisive 75-59 margin. Forward CJ Penha Jr. (16 points) and guard Jaeden Zackery (14 points) were the top scorers for BC.

Meanwhile, New Hamp. was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 56-52 to the Columbia Lions. The contest was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but the Wildcats had been the slight favorite coming in.

This next game looks promising for BC, who are favored by a full 14.5 points. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

BC is now 5-4 while New Hamp. sits at 2-5. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Eagles are stumbling into the matchup with the 16th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 64 on average. The Wildcats have experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 36.90% percent of their shots, which is the 359th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Eagles are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Boston College won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.