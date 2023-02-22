Who's Playing
Virginia @ Boston College
Current Records: Virginia 21-4; Boston College 13-15
What to Know
The #7 Virginia Cavaliers are 8-1 against the Boston College Eagles since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Cavaliers and BC will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Silvio O. Conte Forum. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
It was a close one, but this past Saturday Virginia sidestepped the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for a 57-55 win. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Notre Dame made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted. Guard Kihei Clark (15 points) was the top scorer for Virginia.
Meanwhile, BC didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Florida State Seminoles this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 75-69 victory. The Eagles relied on the efforts of forward Devin McGlockton, who had 16 points in addition to seven rebounds, and forward Quinten Post, who shot 5-for-5 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points and six boards.
The wins brought the Cavaliers up to 21-4 and BC to 13-15. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Virginia comes into the contest boasting the 10th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 60.1. Less enviably, BC is 33rd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.3 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Virginia have won eight out of their last nine games against Boston College.
- Jan 28, 2023 - Virginia 76 vs. Boston College 57
- Feb 01, 2022 - Virginia 67 vs. Boston College 55
- Jan 09, 2021 - Virginia 61 vs. Boston College 49
- Feb 19, 2020 - Virginia 78 vs. Boston College 65
- Jan 07, 2020 - Boston College 60 vs. Virginia 53
- Jan 09, 2019 - Virginia 83 vs. Boston College 56
- Dec 30, 2017 - Virginia 59 vs. Boston College 58
- Jan 18, 2017 - Virginia 71 vs. Boston College 54
- Feb 03, 2016 - Virginia 61 vs. Boston College 47