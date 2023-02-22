Who's Playing

Virginia @ Boston College

Current Records: Virginia 21-4; Boston College 13-15

What to Know

The #7 Virginia Cavaliers are 8-1 against the Boston College Eagles since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Cavaliers and BC will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET at Silvio O. Conte Forum. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

It was a close one, but this past Saturday Virginia sidestepped the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for a 57-55 win. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Notre Dame made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted. Guard Kihei Clark (15 points) was the top scorer for Virginia.

Meanwhile, BC didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Florida State Seminoles this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 75-69 victory. The Eagles relied on the efforts of forward Devin McGlockton, who had 16 points in addition to seven rebounds, and forward Quinten Post, who shot 5-for-5 from beyond the arc and finished with 21 points and six boards.

The wins brought the Cavaliers up to 21-4 and BC to 13-15. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Virginia comes into the contest boasting the 10th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 60.1. Less enviably, BC is 33rd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 66.3 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Virginia have won eight out of their last nine games against Boston College.