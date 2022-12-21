Who's Playing

No. 21 Virginia Tech @ Boston College

Current Records: Virginia Tech 11-1; Boston College 6-6

What to Know

The #21 Virginia Tech Hokies haven't won a game against the Boston College Eagles since Jan. 5 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Virginia Tech and BC will face off in an ACC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET at Silvio O. Conte Forum. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Hokies made easy work of the Grambling Tigers this past Saturday and carried off a 74-48 win. Virginia Tech's guard Sean Pedulla did his thing and had 21 points and six assists in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, BC bagged a 63-56 victory over the Stonehill Skyhawks last Tuesday. Forward CJ Penha Jr. and guard Jaeden Zackery were among the main playmakers for BC as the former had 15 points and the latter had 16 points. Zackery hadn't helped his team much against the Villanova Wildcats two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

The Hokies are the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought Virginia Tech up to 11-1 and the Eagles to 6-6. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Virginia Tech comes into the contest boasting the 34th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 48.80%. Less enviably, BC is seventh worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 63.8 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against BC.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Silvio O. Conte Forum -- Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

Odds

The Hokies are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hokies as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Virginia Tech have won five out of their last eight games against Boston College.