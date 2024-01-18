Halftime Report

Bucknell is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Boston U. 33-20.

Bucknell came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Bucknell Bison @ Boston U. Terriers

Current Records: Bucknell 5-12, Boston U. 7-10

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Patriot matchup on schedule as the Boston U. Terriers and the Bucknell Bison are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 17th at Case Gym. Boston U. will be strutting in after a win while Bucknell will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Last Saturday, the Terriers narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Greyhounds 60-58. Having forecasted a close victory for Boston U., the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Meanwhile, the Bison couldn't handle the Raiders on Saturday and fell 84-73. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Bucknell in their matchups with Colgate: they've now lost seven in a row.

The win makes it two in a row for the Terriers and bumps their season record up to 7-10. As for the Bison, their defeat dropped their record down to 5-12.

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Boston U. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Bucknell, though, as they've been averaging only 30.1 rebounds per game. Given Boston U.'s sizeable advantage in that area, Bucknell will need to find a way to close that gap.

Boston U. strolled past Bucknell in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 by a score of 77-61. Does Boston U. have another victory up their sleeve, or will Bucknell turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Boston U. is a 4.5-point favorite against Bucknell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Terriers as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 136.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Boston U. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Bucknell.