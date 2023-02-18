Who's Playing

Bucknell @ Boston University

Current Records: Bucknell 11-17; Boston University 12-16

What to Know

The Boston University Terriers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Terriers and the Bucknell Bison will face off in a Patriot battle at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Case Gym. Boston University will be hoping to build upon the 69-61 win they picked up against Bucknell when they previously played in January.

Boston University was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 71-69 to the Holy Cross Crusaders. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Boston University had been the slight favorite coming in.

Meanwhile, Bucknell took their contest against the American Eagles on Monday by a conclusive 73-51 score. Guard Jack Forrest was the offensive standout of the game for the Bison, shooting 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finishing with 25 points and six boards. Forrest had some trouble finding his footing against the Colgate Raiders on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.

Bucknell's win lifted them to 11-17 while Boston University's defeat dropped them down to 12-16. We'll see if Bucknell can repeat their recent success or if the Terriers bounce back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts

Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Bucknell have won eight out of their last 15 games against Boston University.