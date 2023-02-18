Who's Playing
Bucknell @ Boston University
Current Records: Bucknell 11-17; Boston University 12-16
What to Know
The Boston University Terriers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Terriers and the Bucknell Bison will face off in a Patriot battle at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at Case Gym. Boston University will be hoping to build upon the 69-61 win they picked up against Bucknell when they previously played in January.
Boston University was close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 71-69 to the Holy Cross Crusaders. The matchup was as close as the oddsmakers predicted, but Boston University had been the slight favorite coming in.
Meanwhile, Bucknell took their contest against the American Eagles on Monday by a conclusive 73-51 score. Guard Jack Forrest was the offensive standout of the game for the Bison, shooting 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and finishing with 25 points and six boards. Forrest had some trouble finding his footing against the Colgate Raiders on Saturday, so this was a step in the right direction.
Bucknell's win lifted them to 11-17 while Boston University's defeat dropped them down to 12-16. We'll see if Bucknell can repeat their recent success or if the Terriers bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Case Gym -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Bucknell have won eight out of their last 15 games against Boston University.
- Jan 02, 2023 - Boston University 69 vs. Bucknell 61
- Feb 26, 2022 - Bucknell 89 vs. Boston University 78
- Jan 01, 2022 - Boston University 63 vs. Bucknell 61
- Mar 08, 2020 - Boston University 64 vs. Bucknell 61
- Feb 29, 2020 - Boston University 74 vs. Bucknell 71
- Feb 01, 2020 - Boston University 77 vs. Bucknell 57
- Feb 09, 2019 - Bucknell 82 vs. Boston University 76
- Jan 05, 2019 - Boston University 87 vs. Bucknell 80
- Mar 04, 2018 - Bucknell 90 vs. Boston University 59
- Jan 28, 2018 - Bucknell 91 vs. Boston University 79
- Jan 02, 2018 - Boston University 84 vs. Bucknell 79
- Feb 19, 2017 - Bucknell 86 vs. Boston University 66
- Jan 21, 2017 - Bucknell 70 vs. Boston University 59
- Feb 21, 2016 - Bucknell 80 vs. Boston University 59
- Jan 23, 2016 - Bucknell 74 vs. Boston University 71