Who's Playing

Southern Illinois @ Bradley

Current Records: Southern Illinois 17-6; Bradley 15-8

What to Know

The Southern Illinois Salukis and the Bradley Braves will face off in a Missouri Valley clash at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 1 at Carver Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Bradley winning the first 70-62 at home and the Salukis taking the second 65-57.

SIU was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Sunday as they fell 72-66 to the Illinois State Redbirds. Forward Marcus Domask did his best for SIU, finishing with 32 points (a whopping 48% of their total) along with six boards.

Meanwhile, Bradley beat the Illinois-Chicago Flames 83-76 on Sunday. Bradley relied on the efforts of forward Malevy Leons, who had 19 points in addition to seven rebounds, and guard Duke Deen, who had 21 points.

The Salukis are expected to lose this next one by 6. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that they are 3-1 against the spread when expected to lose.

SIU is now 17-6 while the Braves sit at 15-8. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: SIU enters the contest with only 61.2 points allowed per game on average, good for 13th best in college basketball. Bradley is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the game boasting the 26th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 62.7.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois

Carver Arena -- Peoria, Illinois Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $26.30

Odds

The Braves are a solid 6-point favorite against the Salukis, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Bradley and Southern Illinois both have eight wins in their last 16 games.