Albany Great Danes @ Bryant Bulldogs

Current Records: Albany 13-17, Bryant 18-12

When: Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island

Chace Athletic Center -- Smithfield, Rhode Island

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Albany has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Bryant Bulldogs will face off in an America East battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Chace Athletic Center.

Albany fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Black Bears on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Black Bears by a score of 74-71. Albany has not had much luck with the Black Bears recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Meanwhile, Bryant finally caught a break after three consecutive losses. Everything went their way against the Highlanders on Saturday as the Bulldogs made off with a 101-82 win. The win was just what Bryant needed coming off of a 89-67 defeat in their prior game.

The Great Danes have been struggling recently as they've lost four of their last five matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-17 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their victory bumped their record up to 18-12.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Albany hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78.9 points per game. However, it's not like Bryant struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Albany came up short against the Bulldogs in their previous meeting back in January, falling 98-89. Can Albany avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Bryant has won 3 out of their last 4 games against Albany.