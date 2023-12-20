2nd Quarter Report

Only zero more halves stand between Butler and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a 74-64 lead against Georgetown. Posh Alexander has led the way for Butler, as he has posted 13 points along with seven assists and five steals.

Butler entered the match having won seven straight and they're just zero halves away from another. Will they make it eight, or will Georgetown step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Georgetown Hoyas @ Butler Bulldogs

Current Records: Georgetown 7-4, Butler 9-2

How To Watch

What to Know

The Butler Bulldogs will stay at home for another game and welcome the Georgetown Hoyas at 6:30 p.m. ET on December 19th at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Butler has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matches by 26 points or more this season. They took their match at home on Friday with ease, bagging a 96-70 win over the Cardinals. Winning is a bit easier when you drain ten more threes than your opponent, as Butler did.

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Georgetown ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They secured a 72-68 W over the Fighting Irish. The win made it back-to-back wins for Georgetown.

Georgetown's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Drew Fielder led the charge by scoring 16 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Fielder has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Rowan Brumbaugh, who scored 15 points.

The Bulldogs' win was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-2. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 90.6 points per game. As for the Hoyas, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 7-4 record this season.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Tuesday as Butler and Georgetown are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Butler hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84.7 points per game. However, it's not like Georgetown struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.6 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking ahead, Butler is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11 points. Those brave souls putting their money on Georgetown against the spread have faith in an upset since their 4-7 ATS record can't hold a candle to Butler's 7-3.

Odds

Butler is a big 11-point favorite against Georgetown, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 11.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Butler has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Georgetown.