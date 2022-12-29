The Providence Friars will be looking to extend their five-game winning streak when they face the Butler Bulldogs on Thursday night. Providence was able to narrowly keep its streak alive with a double overtime win against then-No. 24 Marquette last Tuesday. Butler is on a two-game losing streak following losses to then-No. 3 UConn and Creighton.

Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The Bulldogs are favored by 3 points in the latest Butler vs. Providence odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 140.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 8 of the season 21-15 on all top-rated college basketball picks.

Now, the model has set its sights on Butler vs. Providence. Here are several college basketball odds for Butler vs. Providence:

Butler vs. Providence spread: Butler -3

Butler vs. Providence over/under: 140.5 points

Butler vs. Providence money line: Butler -150, Providence +130

Why Butler can cover

Butler has had time to reset following a pair of losses before Christmas, and it will be excited to play a conference home game. The Bulldogs have been tough to slow down at Hinkle Fieldhouse, going 6-1 in their last seven home games. They have covered the spread in four of their last six home games against Providence.

Junior guard Chuck Harris leads Butler with 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. The Bulldogs have one of the most balanced lineups in college basketball, as Manny Bates (13.5), Jayden Taylor (13.5), Simas Lukosius (11.0) and Eric Hunter Jr. (10.9) are all scoring in double figures as well. Providence is coming off an emotional win in double overtime, which could lead to a slow start on Thursday.

Why Providence can cover

Providence has rattled off five consecutive wins to put itself on the verge of a spot in the top 25. The Friars are coming off one of their best wins of the season, taking down then-No. 24 Marquette in double overtime nine days ago. Bryce Hopkins had a phenomenal game, pouring in a career-high 29 points to go along with a career-best 23 rebounds.

Devin Carter and Ed Croswell each scored 20 points, while Jared Bynum chipped in 16 points and eight rebounds. Butler has gone cold following its four-game winning streak, losing back-to-back games by 22 points. The Bulldogs have struggled to hold up against Big East teams dating back to last season, picking up just one win in their last nine conference games.

How to make Butler vs. Providence picks

The model has simulated Providence vs. Butler 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in 60% of simulations.

So who wins Butler vs. Providence? And which side of the spread hits 60% of the time?