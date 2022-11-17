Who's Playing

St. Francis (Pa.) @ Butler

Current Records: St. Francis (Pa.) 1-2; Butler 1-1

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash will be on the road. They will take on the Butler Bulldogs at 6:30 p.m. ET Thursday at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

St. Francis (Pa.) was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 80-77 to the Cornell Big Red.

Meanwhile, Butler was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 68-62 to the Penn State Nittany Lions. One thing holding the Bulldogs back was the mediocre play of guard Eric Hunter Jr, who did not have his best game: he finished with only three points on 1-for-10 shooting in his 36 minutes on the court.

The Red Flash are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

St. Francis (Pa.) is now 1-2 while Butler sits at 1-1. A pair of last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: St. Francis (Pa.) is stumbling into the game with the fourth fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 12.9 on average. On the other hand, the Bulldogs enter the matchup with 11.3 takeaways on average, good for 26th best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse -- Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 17-point favorite against the Red Flash, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.