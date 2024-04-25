Miami's Wooga Poplar hit the transfer portal on Thursday with less than a week to spare until the May 1 deadline for players to enter. The 6-foot-5 guard and former four-star prospect started 65 games for the Hurricanes over the past two seasons, playing a key role in Miami's 2023 Final Four run before increasing his contributions this past season.

Poplar averaged 13.1 points per game for the 'Canes in 2023-24 while shooting 38.5 of his 3-point attempts on 5.6 tries per game. That demonstrated track record of perimeter shooting will make Poplar a coveted player in college basketball free agency. The Philadelphia native is also a skilled driver with the shiftiness and athleticism to finish in the lane and in transition.

While he didn't rate as a great defender for Miami this past season, Poplar has the size and physical tools to be an impact defender. He will have one seasons of eligibility remaining.

With the spring portal window closing on May 1, those wishing to transfer are running short on time to declare their intentions. But so long as players have entered the portal by that date, they face no firm deadline on when they must commit to their new school. Those who are exploring the NBA Draft process have through May 29 to withdraw if they want to return to college next season.

When players hit the portal, the best will be ranked here.

Check out the latest transfer portal updates from 247Sports

1. Johnell Davis

Old school: FAU

Davis played a key role in taking FAU to the 2023 Final Four and built on his breakout season by upping his scoring average to 18.2 points in 2023-24. The 6-4 guard hit 41.4% of his 3-pointers, pulled down 6.3 rebounds and averaged 1.4 steals for the Owls in his fourth season of college basketball. He's only got one season left to play and is also testing the NBA Draft waters.

Old school: Drake | New school: West Virginia

DeVries won Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year twice during three seasons while playing for his father, Darian DeVries. The 6-7 wing averaged 21.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in 2023-24. He's a career 35.9% 3-point shooter and dynamic offensive threat. DeVries is following his father, who accepted the West Virginia job.

3. AJ Storr

Old school: Wisconsin | New school: Kansas

Storr provided a significant jolt of offense for Wisconsin in the 2023-24 season, averaging 16.8 points. The 6-6 wing is a multi-level scorer with the size needed to finish in the paint and around the rim. being surrounded by other dynamic playmakers at Kansas should allow Storr increase his efficiency after he shot 43.4% from the floor for the Badgers.

4. Jeremy Roach

Old school: Duke | New school: Baylor

Roach is a seasoned floor general with two years of experience under Mike Krzyzewski and two years of experience under Jon Scheyer. The 6-1 guard earned third-team All-ACC honors in 2023-24 while averaging 14 points and 3.3 assists per game on 42.9% 3-point shooting. With 108 starts for a premier program under his belt, Roach will be a plug and play replacement for RayJ Dennis, who is out of eligibility after playing a similar one-year rental role at point guard for the Bears in 2023-24.

5. Mark Mitchell

Old school: Duke | New school: Missouri

Mitchell started 67 games in his two seasons at Duke after ranking as a five-star prospect in the Class of 2022. The 6-9 forward is a dynamic athlete who played mostly at small forward in 2022-23 before sliding to power forward this past season. He averaged 11.6 points and 6.0 rebounds per game on 54% shooting from the floor this past year. With two seasons of eligibility remaining and NBA-caliber upside, Mitchell could blossom into a star for a rebuilding Missouri team.

6. Vladislav Goldin

Old school: FAU

Goldin averaged 15.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game on an insanely efficient 67.3% shooting from the floor for FAU in 2023-24. The 7-1 Russian is a rugged and seasoned veteran who impacts both ends of the floor. He is a particularly strong asset on offense, despite the fact that he's never attempted a 3-pointer.

7. Oumar Ballo

Old school: Arizona | New school: Indiana

Ballo's size (7-foot and 260 pounds) makes him a difficult player for opponents to manage. He averaged 12.9 points and 10.1 rebounds in 2023-24 for Arizona on 65.8% shooting. There isn't much versatility to his game, and Ballo's free-throw shooting dipped to a career-worst 49.5% this past season. But he's a productive bruiser with a proven track record at an elite program who will help Indiana replace the production of Kel'El Ware, who is headed to the NBA Draft.

Old school: South Dakota State | New school: Kansas

Mayo earned Summit League Player of the Year after averaging 18.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 assists for a South Dakota State team that won the conference. He's a career 38.8% 3-point shooter and scored 19 points on just 11 shots against Iowa State's vicious defense in an NCAA Tournament loss. There is a strong recent track record of Summit League Players of the Year transferring up. Max Abmas was the leading scorer for Texas this season after winning the award twice in his career at Oral Roberts. Baylor Scheierman has also been a star at Creighton the past two seasons after winning Summit League POTY at SDSU in 2022.

9. Robbie Avila

Old school: Indiana State | New school: Saint Louis

Avila became a college basketball cult hero while earning all-MVC honors as a sophomore. The 6-10 center averaged 17.4 points and 6.6 rebounds on 53.6% shooting for an Indiana State team that finished 32-7. Avila is great around the rim but also shot 39.4% from 3-point range on 4.2 attempts per game, which makes him a rarity among bigs in college basketball. He is following coach Josh Schertz from ISU to Saint Louis.

10. Trey Townsend

Old school: Oakland | New school: Arizona

Townsend earned Horizon League Player of the Year honors while leading Oakland to a conference title and upset victory over No. 3 seed Kentucky in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The 6-foot-6 forward is a dynamic scorer who racked up 1,813 points in four seasons playing for the Golden Grizzlies. He should play a key role for an Arizona team replacing a massive amount of production.

Old school: Rutgers

Entering the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Omoruyi's 93 blocks ranked fourth nationally. The 6-11 center is an elite rim protector with consecutive Big Ten All-Defense honors. Omoruyi also averaged double figures in each of the last three seasons and posted 29 double-doubles in his four years with Rutgers. He can't do much away from the rim offensively but is excellent defensively.

12. Tramon Mark

Old school: Arkansas | New school: Texas

Mark averaged 16.2 points on 48% shooting for Arkansas in 2023-24 after spending the first three years of his career at Houston. The 6-5 guard is just a career 32% 3-point shooter, but he's a battle-tested veteran with the ability to go out and get buckets in a variety of ways. He is a big addition for a Texas team losing its top four scorers.

13. DJ Wagner

Old school: Kentucky

Wagner finished the 2023 recruiting cycle ranked as the nation's No. 6 high school prospect, according to 247Sports. He displayed flashes of his elite potential during an SEC All-Freshman campaign at Kentucky but was inconsistent, shooting just 40.5% from the floor and 29.2% from 3-point range. Though the 6-3 guard didn't turn out as a one-and-done superstar, his talent is clear and his ceiling remains high.

Old school: Belmont

Tyson is a career 44.6% 3-point shooter on 287 attempts over two seasons with Belmont. At 6-7 with a demonstrated outside stroke, he could be an impact player for a high-major program. How Tyson will translate defensively to a higher level is likely the biggest question mark here.

Old school: Hofstra | New school: Tennessee

Dubar is a 6-6 wing who averaged 17.8 points and 6.8 rebounds on 39.9% 3-point shooting for a 20-win Hofstra team. He began his career at Iowa State, starting seven games for the Cyclones in 2020-21. As a fifth-year player with a proven shot and good size, he'll be part of the committee tasked with helping Tennessee replace All-American guard Dalton Knecht. Former Alabama guard Aaron Estrada is a recent example of a quality high-major player to come through Hofstra.

16. Zvonimir Ivišić

Old school: Kentucky | New school: Arkansas

Ivišić showed tantalizing flashes of potential as a freshman at Kentucky. With a rare combination of size, skill and shooting ability, he will be an integral piece in John Calipari's effort to field a competitive team in his first season at Arkansas. At 7-2, Ivišić can swat shots or step out and hit 3-pointers. With a full offseason to spend in Arkansas' strength and conditioning program, the Croatian big man should develop the strength required to bruise on the block in a rugged conference.

17. Wooga Poplar

Old school: Miami

Poplar averaged 13.1 points per game on 38.5% 3-point shooting for Miami in the 2023-24 season. The 6-foot-5 guard also played a starting role for the Hurricanes during their 2023 Final Four run. While his defense could use some refining, the Philadelphia native is great off-ball weapon with the athleticism to attack closeouts and finish at the rim.

18. Rylan Griffen

Old school: Alabama



Griffen averaged 11.2 points on 39.2% 3-point shooting while starting 33 games as a sophomore for Alabama. The former top-50 prospect has good size as an off-ball guard at 6-5. Though he didn't register as a high-impact defender, Griffen is an appealing transfer because of his demonstrated record of offensive efficiency for a high-level program.

19. Chucky Hepburn

Old school: Wisconsin

Hepburn started 103 games over three seasons at Wisconsin, establishing himself as reliable floor general and defensive pest. The 6-foot-2 guard is a career 36.2% 3-point shooter and earned Big Ten All-Defensive Team honors in the 2023-24 season while averaging 2.1 steals. He rated as the Badgers' most-efficient player and No. 2 defender this past season, per evanmiya.com.

Old school: South Carolina | New school: Ohio State

Johnson wasn't necessarily South Carolina's best all-around player. But the 6-2 guard did lead the Gamecocks in scoring at 14.1 points per game in 2023-24 during his second season in the program. Johnson began his career at Ohio State and will have one season of eligibility remaining as he returns to his home state to finish out his career with the Buckeyes.

Old school: USC | New school: UCLA

Johnson stood out as an elite defender for USC, collecting 2.2 steals per game and rating as one of the top players on that side of the ball in the Pac-12. The 6-5 wing also scored 10.9 points per game in 2023-24. Though just a career 32.9% 3-point shooter, Johnson has some chops as a distributor and will be a plug-and-play veteran as he heads across town to play for UCLA.

Old school: Oklahoma State

Garrison showed glimpses of why he was a top-50 prospect and McDonald's All-American in the Class of 2023 during his freshman season at Oklahoma State. There are offensive strides to be made, but Garrison blocked 1.5 shots per game in just 22.7 minutes and has three seasons of eligibility remaining to continue realizing his potential.

23. Jonas Aidoo

Old school: Tennessee

Aidoo took significant strides as a junior during the 2023-24 season, averaging 11.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks as a full-time starter for the Volunteers. At 6-11, he registered as one of the most impactful defenders in the SEC. However, Aidoo did struggle in the rare instances when he was matched up against the sport's top bruisers such as Hunter Dickinson, Ryan Kalkbrenner and Zach Edey.

Old school: Harvard | New school: Georgetown

Mack's efficiency dipped down the stretch, but it was still a phenomenal freshman season for the 6-1 guard, who averaged 17.2 points and 4.8 assists per game. The Ivy League Rookie of the Year finished with 18 points and six assists at Boston College and scored 27 at Indiana during the first month of his college career. It was an impressive peek at what he's capable of against high-major opposition.

Old school: Iowa | New school: Missouri

Perkins averaged 14 points, 4.6 assists and 1.6 steals while starting all 34 games for Iowa as a senior. Following 126 career appearances for the Hawkeyes, he should make a significant impact for a Missouri program seeking to bounce back from an 0-18 SEC record. Though just a career 31.7% 3-point shooter, Perkins is a physical guard at 6-4 who can attack the basket. He also rated as Iowa's top defender in the 2023-24 season, per evanmiya.com.

26. Milos Uzan

Old school: Oklahoma | New school: Houston

Uzan dished out 4.7 assists versus just 2.1 turnovers per game against Big 12 competition in the 2023-24 season. The 6-4 guard started 56 games during his two seasons with the Sooners and will be tasked with helping Houston replace beloved point guard Jamal Shead. He won't be handling that job alone -- few could -- but he'll be a big piece in keeping the Cougars in the Big 12 hunt.

27. Terrence Edwards



Old school: James Madison | New school: Louisville

Edwards was the leading scorer at 17.2 points per game for a James Madison team that finished 32-4 with a trip to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The 6-6 guard also dished out 3.4 assists for the Dukes after making significant productivity strides in all four years he was at JMU. He will be a vital piece for coach Pat Kelsey's first team at Louisville.

28. PJ Haggerty

Old school: Tulsa | New school: Memphis

Haggerty averaged 21.2 points on 54% shooting inside the arc for Tulsa in 2023-24. What separates the 6-3 guard from some of the other volume scorers in the portal is that he has three seasons left to play. Instead of merely serving as a one-year rental, he could potentially develop into a three-year rotational mainstay. And if he develops his 3-point shot, he could be a high-level college star.

Old school: Washington State | New school: Indiana

Rice defeated cancer and helped lead Washington State to its first NCAA Tournament since 2008. With coach Kyle Smith off to Stanford, it was no surprise to see Rice hit the portal. The 6-2 guard averaged 14.8 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Cougars and should have three seasons of eligibility remaining. He needs to improve his 3-point shot (27.5% on 3.7 attempts per game) and bulk up. But there is a lot to like about his trajectory for an Indiana team that desperately needed to upgrade its backcourt.

30. Kylan Boswell

Old school: Arizona | New school: Illinois

Boswell started 35 games for Arizona as a sophomore, averaging 9.6 points and 3.6 assists while shooting 37.9% from 3-point range. The 6-foot-2 guard isn't particularly explosive or rangy, which means he has limitations as a driver and defender. But he's sure-handed and produced a solid track record of perimeter shooting in two years with the Wildcats.

31. Kanaan Carlyle

Old school: Stanford | New school: Indiana

Carlyle averaged 11.5 points and 2.7 assists per game in his freshman season at Stanford after ranking as a four-star prospect in the Class of 2023. His best games came against Arizona and Washington State, which were both NCAA Tournament teams. With three seasons of eligibility remaining and a proven body of work at the high-major level, there is some upside here.

32. Danny Wolf

Old school: Yale | New school: Michigan

Wolf averaged 14.1 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks for a Yale team that reached the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament. He is more fluid, nimble and versatile than a typical seven-footer. Wolf can attack defenders off the dribble, hit 3-pointers or post up. He has two seasons left, and his rare combination of size and tools make him one of this offseason's most interesting transfer prospects.

33. Dillon Mitchell

Old school: Texas

Mitchell made strides as a sophomore at Texas but still has untapped potential after ranking as a five-star prospect in the Class of 2022. The former McDonald's All-American is an athletic power forward who finishes well at the rim. But Mitchell's 0 for 8 career 3-point mark means you can't pair him with a non-shooting center without clogging up the floor.

34. Ryan Conwell

Old school: Indiana State | New school: Xavier

Conwell is a 6-4 guard who hit 40.7% of his 3-point attempts on 7.1 tries per game as a sophomore at Indiana State. He finished second on the team in scoring at 16.6 points per game and dished out 2.5 assists. Considering that Conwell also rates as a quality defender, he should be a key part of Xavier coach Sean Miller's effort to get the Musketeers back to the NCAA Tournament.

35. Alijah Martin

Old school: FAU | New school: Florida

Martin was a three-time all-conference performer at FAU while appearing in 124 games across four seasons under Dusty May. The 6-foot-2 guard is a good defender for his size and a career 36.9% 3-point shooter. He's more of a shooting guard than a point guard and has proven he can make substantive contributions to a winning program.

36. Chris Youngblood

Old school: South Florida | New school: Alabama

Youngblood was the leading scorer for the AAC champions, averaging 15.3 points on 41.6% 3-point shooting for a 25-8 South Florida team. The 6-4 guard was the league's co-player of the year and should be an excellent fit with an Alabama program that prioritizes efficient 3-point shooting.

Old school: Milwaukee

Freeman was a busy man the past two years at Milwaukee, leading a pair of 20-win teams in scoring. In 2023-24, he also led the Panthers in rebounds (6.6), assists (4.1) and steals (1.1). At 6-6, he's both a good solo shot creator and can facilitate for others. His results against high-major opposition were mixed in a limited sample size over the past two years, but Freeman can help a good team.

38. Great Osobor

Old school: Utah State

Osobor earned Mountain West Player of the Year honors after averaging 17.7 points, nine rebounds and 1.4 blocks for a Utah State team that won a strong league. The 6-8 big man does his work in the paint and hasn't shown much of an outside shot, but his effectiveness as an interior scorer is tremendous.

Old school: Stetson

Blackmon turned heads nationally with his 43-point outburst in the ASUN Tournament title game. The 6-3 guard hit 38.1% of his 3-pointers on 8.3 attempts per game in the 2023-24 season and is a career 90.6% free-throw shooter. The Indiana native has only one season of eligibility remaining but has proven himself worthy of a shot to shine on the sport's big stage.

Old school: Belmont | New school: Maryland

Belmont was at its best with Gillespie on the floor; he averaged 17.2 points, 4.2 assists and 2.2 steals for the Bruins. The 6-foot guard is on the smaller side but shot a ridiculous 66% inside the arc and a solid 38.7% beyond it. With two seasons of eligibility remaining, he's a good addition for a Maryland team that needs help in the backcourt.

Old school: Michigan | New school: Kansas State

McDaniel averaged 16.3 points and 4.7 assists while shooting 36.8% from 3-point range on 5.8 attempts for a bad Michigan team. The 5-11 guard also rated as the Wolverines' top defender, per evanmiya.com. Although his offensive numbers dipped against Big Ten foes, the former four-star prospect will help a Kansas State team needing to upgrade its guard play.

Old school: Oklahoma

Oweh's production and efficiency dropped dramatically during the grind of Big 12 play after his sophomore season began with tantalizing glimpses of offensive promise. While his game remains a work in progress, the 6-5 wing is already a great defender. With two years left to play, Oweh is worth a swing for a team in need of perimeter defense.

43. Aidan Mahaney

Old school: Saint Mary's

Mahaney earned first-team All-WCC honors in both his seasons at Saint Mary's and was the conference's Freshman of the Year in the 2022-23 season. Though his efficiency dipped as a sophomore, the 6-foot-3 guard is a natural shot-maker who could thrive in the right system. He's a career 37.5% 3-point shooter and often came up clutch in key situations for a team that secured a No. 5 seed in each of the past two NCAA Tournaments.

44. Tyrese Hunter

Old school: Texas | New school: Memphis

Hunter started 71 games over his two seasons at Texas after winning Big 12 Rookie of the Year at Iowa State in 2021-22. Based on the trajectory he established with the Cyclones, Hunter seemed destined to become an all-Big 12 performer. It didn't work out that way, but the 6-foot guard is talented and destined to play a key role for Memphis.

Old school: Northern Colorado | New school: USC

Northern Colorado produced a gem last cycle in Dalton Knecht. Can it come through again? Thomas is a vastly different player but nonetheless intriguing. At 6-7, he averaged 19.7 points, 4.2 assists and 1.7 steals while making 57.2% of his 2-pointers and 33% of his 3s in 2023-24. The dynamic forward began his career at Loyola Chicago and has one season left to play.

Old school: Wake Forest

Miller averaged 15.6 points, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals while starting all 35 games for Wake Forest in 2023-24. The 6-foot guard is a career 36.5% 3-point shooter and hit 84.5% of his free throws for the Demon Deacons. He's been prone to turnovers but is an offensive spark plug with a proven body of work in a major conference.

47. Dante Maddox Jr.

Old school: Toledo | New school: Xavier

Given how productive transfer guards Quincy Olivari and Dayvion McKnight were for Xavier last season, it would be no surprise if the Musketeers' incoming crop of perimeter players produces in similar fashion. Maddox hit 42.4% of his 3-pointers in two seasons with the Rockets.

Old school: Vanderbilt

Lawrence is a 6-4 guard with 105 career appearances for an SEC program under his belt. Though just a career 28.7% 3-point shooter, he's a good defender and averaged better than 13 points per game the past two seasons. He is the type of seasoned veteran with a track record of production who could provide reliable minutes for a good high-major program.

49. Jordan Pope



Old school: Oregon State | New school: Texas

Pope averaged 17.6 points and 3.4 assists while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc for Oregon State as a sophomore in 2023-24. The 6-2 guard needs to improve defensively but is a proven high-major scorer with two years of eligibility remaining. He should play a key role for Texas squad losing guards Max Abmas and Tyrese Hunter.

Old school: UT Martin | New school: Missouri

Crews shot 41.4% from 3-point range on 6.7 attempts per game as a junior for a UT Martin team that won a share of the OVC regular-season title. He also yanked down 8.2 rebounds per game for the Skyhawks. There are questions about his defense, but at 6-7 and with a good shooting stroke, he is big pickup for Missouri. The Tigers are coming off a winless SEC campaign and need help.

Old school: Louisville | New school: UCLA

After spending one season at Illinois, Clark transferred to Louisville and led the moribund Cardinals in scoring during the 2023-24 season at 13.2 points per game. His career 1:1 assist-turnover ratio is unappealing, but if the former top-40 prospect can fit in with the Bruins, he can turn things around.

52. Aden Holloway

Old school: Auburn | New school: Alabama

Holloway's upside as a former five-star prospect is clear. But after shooting just 31.8% from the field as a freshman at Auburn he's got something to prove as he heads to rival Alabama with three seasons of eligibility remaining.

53. TJ Bamba

Old school: Villanova

Bamba started 33 games at Villanova in 2023-24 after leading Washington State in scoring in the 2022-23 season. He's a veteran, off-ball guard with good size at 6-foot-5 and a career 38% 3-point shooting mark over four seasons.

54. Max Shulga

Old school: VCU

Shulga is a seasoned veteran who averaged 14 points and 3.6 assists on 41.5% 3-point shooting for VCU last season after following coach Ryan Odom from Utah State. He can play on or off the ball and is strong in the pick and roll.

55. Aaron Bradshaw

Old school: Kentucky | New school: Ohio State

Bradshaw struggled for minutes as a freshman while navigating a crowded Kentucky frontcourt. He was the No. 5 overall player in the Class of 2023, according to 247Sports, and showed glimpses of promise during his lone season with the Wildcats. The 7-footer can step out and hit 3-pointers and is more mobile as a perimeter defender than most college centers.

Old school: Belmont | New school: Ole Miss

Dia shined as a dynamic frontcourt player in his sophomore season at Belmont after playing sparingly during his freshman season at Vanderbilt. He averaged 16.9 points and 5.8 boards for the Bruins while shooting 34.1% from 3-point range. He's 6-9 and has surprising athleticism for a player with such a big frame. His game needs refining, but Dia's upside is clear.

57. Dre Davis

Old school: Seton Hall | New school: Ole Miss

Davis averaged 15 points per game and shot 35% from 3-point range in his second season at Seton Hall. It was the fourth season of college basketball for the 6-5 guard, who began his career at Louisville. He averaged 16.6 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game during Seton Hall's five-game NIT title run.

58. Amari Williams

Old school: Drexel | New school: Kentucky

Williams earned CAA Defensive Player of the Year for a third straight season while averaging 1.8 blocks per game. The 6-foot-10 rim protector rated among the top-100 defenders in all of college basketball entering the NCAA Tournament, per evanmiya.com. He also scored 12.2 points and grabbed 7.8 rebounds for a 20-win Dragons team.

Old school: Pepperdine | New school: Gonzaga

Ajayi is 6-7 and hit 47% of his 3-pointers on 2.5 attempts per game while averaging 17.2 points in his lone season at Pepperdine. While Ajayi was a rebounding force for the Waves with 9.9 per game, his defense is a question mark. He should be a natural fit at Gonzaga as the Bulldogs seek to build a deeper roster after struggling with depth in 2023-24.

Old school: Arizona State | New school: TCU

Collins is only a career 30.8% 3-point shooter, but he is an excellent perimeter defender. The 6-1 guard led the Pac-12 in steals at 2.6 per game during his second season at Arizona State. The former Michigan guard has one season of eligibility remaining.

61. Desmond Claude

Old school: Xavier

Claude is a physical perimeter player who was Xavier's second-leading scorer at 16.6 points per game. His career 25.3% 3-point shooting mark is an eyesore, but he's an intriguing talent with a knack for putting the ball in the basket.

Old school: Pepperdine | New school: Loyola Marymount

Porter ranked as a top-100 prospect in the Class of 2022 and earned honorable mention All-WCC honors this season while averaging 16.2 points, 5.9 rebounds and one block per game. The 6-11 younger brother of Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr. is a career 32.5% 3-point shooter and could blossom into an NBA prospect after showing promising glimpses of versatility in his first two college seasons.

Old school: Omaha | New school: Michigan State

Fidler finished second in the Summit League in scoring at 20.1 points per game. The 6-7 forward hit 35.6% of his 3-point attempts in 2023-24 and was effective against Big 12 foes TCU and Texas Tech. There are many recent examples of players from this league transferring up and playing big roles for good teams.

Old school: Florida | New school: Kansas

Kugel is an interesting prospect with good tools and NBA upside; however, the 6-5 wing regressed as a sophomore while shooting just 31.2% from 3-point range. If he can push that closer to 40% and cut back on his turnovers, then Kugel could blossom into an impact 3-and-D player.

65. Deivon Smith

Old school: Utah

Smith was a steal on the 2023 transfer wire, landing as a star in the Utah lineup after he was a role player at Mississippi State and Georgia Tech during his first three seasons. The 6-foot-1 guard finished sixth nationally in assists per game at 7.1 while also scoring 13.3 points per game on 40.8% 3-point shooting for the Utes.

Old school: Colorado | New school: Louisville

Though only a role player on a team oozing talent, the 6-foot-6 wing did a lot for the Buffaloes, averaging 11.6 points, six rebounds and 2.4 assists. He attempted just 1.3 shots from 3-point range but hit 41.7% of them, and was efficient inside the arc (56.5%). A significant role should be available to him at Louisville as the Cardinals reboot under new coach Pat Kelsey.

67. Mason Gillis

Old school: Purdue | New school: Duke

Gillis appeared in 132 games over five seasons at Purdue, serving as a reliable stretch forward while shooting 40.7% from 3-point range. The 6-foot-6 Gillis isn't much of a playmaker or shot creator off the dribble, but he's steady and will be needed veteran voice on a Duke team that is going to be relying heavily on freshmen.

68. Tre Donaldson

Old school: Auburn | New school: Michigan

Donaldson averaged 6.7 points, 3.2 assists and shot 41.2% from 3-point range in just 19.3 minute per game at Auburn in 2023-24. With two years of eligibility remaining, the 6-2 Donaldson could be an impact player for the Wolverines as first-year coach Dusty May gets his program going.

69. Javon Small

Old school: Oklahoma State

Small averaged 15.1 points and 4.1 assists in his lone season at Oklahoma State after spending two years at East Carolina. The 6-2 guard hit 37.4% of his 3-pointers for the Cowboys, although that mark dropped to 31.8% in conference play.

70. Roddy Gayle Jr.

Old school: Ohio State | New school: Michigan

Gayle is a physical shooting guard who can take defenders off the dribble and use his strength and athleticism to get good looks. He's just a career 33.1% 3-point shooter. But after averaging 13.5 points and 3.1 assists for the Buckeyes as a sophomore, Gayle should be a key contributor at Michigan as the Wolverines get started under first-year coach Dusty May.

71. Sean Stewart

Old school: Duke

Stewart logged just 8.3 minutes per game as a freshman at Duke while stuck behind a logjam of frontcourt players that included Kyle Filipowski, Mark Mitchell and Ryan Young. But his splits were encouraging, and his athleticism came through in his limited spurts of action. The former McDonald's All-American has three seasons of eligibility remaining and could still blossom into an NBA Draft prospect.

Old school: Virginia Tech | New school: Ole Miss

Pedulla was a mainstay in the Virginia Tech rotation for the past three seasons and led the Hokies in scoring during the 2023-24 campaign at 16.4 points per game. He is a career 35.5% 3-point shooter and dished out 4.6 assists per game during his junior year. The 6-1 guard struggled with turnovers in 2023-24 (3.3 per game) but has enough offensive game to make an impact at Ole Miss.

Old school: Kentucky

Kentucky's most effective defensive lineups often featured Thiero. The tenacious 6-6 wing guards and rebounds with a voracious appetite and can score attacking the rim. He's just a career 32.3% 3-point shooter and doesn't have a refined offensive game. Still, his 80% free-throw shooting mark in 2023-24 portends promise, and he could shine if given a greater and more consistent role.

74. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield

Old school: Louisville | New school: NC State

Huntley-Hatfield finally began showing more consistent flashes in 2023-24 of why he was a five-star prospect in the Class of 2021. The 6-10 interior presence averaged 12.9 points and 8.4 rebounds for Louisville. He's not an elite rim protector (0.8 blocks per game in 30.8 minutes) and is just beginning to show comfort as a 3-point shooter. With DJ Burns Jr. gone, there should be plenty of room for Huntley-Hatfield to shine in the NC State frontcourt.

75. Andrej Stojakovic

Old school: Stanford

Stojakovic soldiered through some rough patches as a freshman at Stanford after he was a McDonald's All-American in the Class of 2023. At 6-foot-7, the son of former Sacramento Kings great Peja Stojakovic could be a pro prospect in his own right if he can build on the underwhelming 30.8% 3-point shooting mark he posted for the Cardinal.

76. Andrew Carr

Old school: Wake Forest

Carr is a stretch four who shot 37.1% from 3-point range on 2.8 attempts per game for Wake Forest during his fourth season of college basketball. The 6-9 forward averaged 13.5 points per game for the Demon Deacons. He is skilled around the rim and serviceable defensively. Carr has one season of eligibility remaining.

77. Eric Dailey

Old school: Oklahoma State | New school: UCLA

Dailey was a bright spot for Oklahoma State during a down season, averaging 9.3 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 49.6% from the floor. The 6-8 forward has three seasons left to play with promise as a versatile forward and the potential to impact both ends of the floor over a three-year period.

78. JP Pegues

Old school: Furman | New school: Auburn

Pegues earned first-team All-SoCon honors after averaging 18.4 points per game and 4.8 assists per game in his third season with a strong Furman program. The 6-5 guard is a career 35.4% 3-point shooter and should be a high-impact player for an Auburn team losing several backcourt pieces.

79. Tarris Reed

Old school: Michigan | New school: UConn

Reed will be a prominent member of the Donovan Clingan replacement committee at UConn after averaging nine points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.4 blocks as a sophomore at Michigan. He's a former four-star prospect with a big frame.

Old school: Pepperdine | New school: Alabama

Mallette is a career 37.5% 3-point shooter on 512 attempts over three seasons at Pepperdine. The 6-5 guard upped his mark to a career-best 41.5% in 2023-24 and had big games against quality foes like Indiana State and UNLV. Alabama wasted little time snatching up Mallette. His combination of size and shooting ability should make him a natural fit with the Crimson Tide.d