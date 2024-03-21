Halftime Report

Duquesne is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 38-30 lead against BYU.

Duquesne entered the matchup having won eight straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it nine, or will BYU step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Duquesne Dukes @ BYU Cougars

Current Records: Duquesne 20-11, BYU 22-9

How To Watch

What to Know

The Duquesne Dukes and the BYU Cougars are set to clash at 12:40 p.m. ET on Thursday at CHI Health Center Omaha in an Atlantic 10 postseason contest. Duquesne will be looking to extend their current eight-game winning streak.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 18 to 8 on the offensive boards, a fact Duquesne proved on Sunday. They walked away with a 57-51 victory over the Rams.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Duquesne to victory, but perhaps none more so than Fousseyni Drame, who scored six points along with 12 rebounds. Drame didn't help Duquesne's cause all that much against St. Bona. on Saturday but the same can't be said for this game.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored BYU last Thursday, but the final result did not. They took a 81-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Red Raiders.

The Dukes are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 11 games, which provided a nice bump to their 23-11 record this season. As for the Cougars, their loss dropped their record down to 23-10.

Duquesne is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

Odds

BYU is a big 9.5-point favorite against Duquesne, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Cougars, as the game opened with the Cougars as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

