Halftime Report

After a tough loss on the road their last time out, Cal-Baker. looks much better today on their home court. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead South Dakota 58-37.

Cal-Baker. came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

South Dakota Coyotes @ Cal-Baker. Roadrunners

Current Records: South Dakota 7-4, Cal-Baker. 4-6

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Cal-Baker. is heading back home. They will be home for the holidays to greet the South Dakota Coyotes at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Icardo Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Friday, the Roadrunners didn't have quite enough to beat the Bulldogs and fell 61-58. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Cal-Baker. in their matchups with Fresno State: they've now lost three in a row.

Despite their loss, Cal-Baker. saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Ugnius Jarusevicius, who scored 11 points along with five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Jarusevicius has scored all season.

Even though they lost, Cal-Baker. were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 15 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Fresno State only pulled down five offensive rebounds.

Meanwhile, South Dakota unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. There's no need to mince words: the Coyotes lost to the Anteaters, and the Coyotes lost bad. The score wound up at 121-78. South Dakota was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 57-38.

The Roadrunners' loss was their eighth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 4-6. Those losses could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 61.4 points per game. As for the Coyotes, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-4.

Looking ahead, Cal-Baker. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Cal-Baker.: they have a less-than-stellar 3-6 record against the spread this season.

Cal-Baker. came up short against South Dakota when the teams last played last Saturday, falling 78-73. Will Cal-Baker. have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Cal-Baker. is a 5-point favorite against South Dakota, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Roadrunners, as the game opened with the Roadrunners as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

South Dakota has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Cal-Baker..