Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Cal Baptist and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 32-24 lead against Abilene Chr.

If Cal Baptist keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 10-7 in no time. On the other hand, Abilene Chr. will have to make due with a 6-10 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Abilene Chr. Wildcats @ Cal Baptist Lancers

Current Records: Abilene Chr. 6-9, Cal Baptist 9-7

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting WAC matchup on schedule as the Abilene Chr. Wildcats and the Cal Baptist Lancers are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at Fowler Events Center. Abilene Chr. is hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses.

Last Thursday, the Wildcats couldn't handle the Antelopes and fell 74-64. Abilene Chr. has not had much luck with Grand Canyon recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Meanwhile, Cal Baptist's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Thursday. They came out on top against the Texans by a score of 77-63. Winning is a bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 19 to 8 on the offensive boards, as Cal Baptist did.

The Wildcats have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-9 record this season. As for the Lancers, their victory bumped their record up to 9-7.

Abilene Chr. will be fighting an uphill battle on Saturday as the experts have pegged them as the 5.5-point underdog. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

While only Cal Baptist took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their next game, Cal Baptist is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 5.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, careful betting on Cal Baptist: they have a less-than-stellar 5-9 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Cal Baptist is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Abilene Chr., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lancers as a 6-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Abilene Chr. has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Cal Baptist.