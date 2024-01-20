Who's Playing
Washington State Cougars @ California Golden Bears
Current Records: Washington State 13-5, California 6-12
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
- Ticket Cost: $28.00
What to Know
Washington State is 8-2 against California since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 5:00 p.m. ET at Haas Pavilion. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, Washington State will stroll into this one as the favorite.
Washington State waltzed into their matchup Thursday with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with an 89-75 victory over the Cardinal. With that victory, Washington State brought their scoring average up to 75.5 points per game.
Washington State can attribute much of their success to Myles Rice, who scored 35 points along with eight assists and four steals. That's the first time this season that Rice scored 30 or more points. Another player making a difference was Isaac Jones, who scored 24 points along with five rebounds.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored California last Thursday, but the final result did not. They lost 77-75 to the Huskies on a last-minute jump shot with but a second left in the second quarter. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for California in their matchups with Washington: they've now lost six in a row.
Despite the defeat, California got a solid performance out of Fardaws Aimaq, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds. Jalen Cone was another key contributor, scoring 17 points.
The Cougars are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five contests, which provided a nice bump to their 13-5 record this season. As for the Golden Bears, their loss dropped their record down to 6-12.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Washington State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. However, it's not like California struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Washington State strolled past California when the teams last played back in March of 2023 by a score of 69-52. Will Washington State repeat their success, or does California have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Washington State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against California, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Golden Bears as a 1-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 145.5 points.
Series History
Washington State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against California.
- Mar 08, 2023 - Washington State 69 vs. California 52
- Feb 25, 2023 - Washington State 63 vs. California 57
- Jan 11, 2023 - Washington State 66 vs. California 51
- Mar 09, 2022 - Washington State 66 vs. California 59
- Feb 05, 2022 - Washington State 68 vs. California 64
- Jan 15, 2022 - Washington State 65 vs. California 57
- Feb 18, 2021 - Washington State 82 vs. California 51
- Jan 07, 2021 - Washington State 71 vs. California 60
- Feb 19, 2020 - California 66 vs. Washington State 57
- Jan 09, 2020 - California 73 vs. Washington State 66