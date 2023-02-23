Who's Playing

Washington @ California

Current Records: Washington 15-13; California 3-24

What to Know

The California Golden Bears haven't won a matchup against the Washington Huskies since Jan. 9 of 2021, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. The Golden Bears and Washington will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET at Haas Pavilion. Washington should still be feeling good after a victory, while California will be looking to right the ship.

California took a serious blow against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, falling 78-43. One thing holding California back was the mediocre play of guard Joel Brown, who did not have his best game: he finished with ten points on 5-for-12 shooting and turned the ball over four times in his 32 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Huskies had enough points to win and then some against the Oregon State Beavers on Saturday, taking their game 61-47. Guard Jamal Bey and guard Koren Johnson were among the main playmakers for Washington as the former had 15 points in addition to five rebounds and the latter had 11 points along with five steals. Bey had some trouble finding his footing against the Oregon Ducks last week, so this was a step in the right direction. Bey's points were the most he has had all year.

The Golden Bears are expected to lose this next one by 8. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in 11 of their 15 home games.

California is now 3-24 while the Huskies sit at 15-13. Washington is 8-6 after wins this season, and California is 2-21 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California

Haas Pavilion -- Berkeley, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $8.00

Odds

The Huskies are a big 8-point favorite against the Golden Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Huskies as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Washington have won eight out of their last 13 games against California.