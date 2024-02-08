Who's Playing

Northeastern Huskies @ Campbell Fighting Camels

Current Records: Northeastern 8-15, Campbell 11-12

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina

John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center -- Buies Creek, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Campbell is heading back home. They and the Northeastern Huskies will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at John W. Pope Jr. Convocation Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Campbell suffered their closest loss since December 30, 2023 on Saturday. They fell just short of the Seahawks by a score of 77-74. Campbell has struggled against the Seahawks recently, as their match on Saturday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Elijah Walsh, who scored 18 points along with five rebounds and two steals. He is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight. The team also got some help courtesy of Jasin Sinani, who scored 14 points along with five assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Northeastern's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight defeat. They took a 59-55 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Seawolves. The game was a 22-22 toss-up at halftime, but Northeastern couldn't quite close it out.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Northeastern struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. They are 1-2 when they just don't pass the ball.

The Fighting Camels now have a losing record at 11-12. As for the Huskies, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-15 record this season.