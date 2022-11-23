Who's Playing

Maine @ Central Connecticut State

Current Records: Maine 3-1; Central Connecticut State 0-5

What to Know

The Maine Black Bears will face off against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils on the road at 3:30 p.m. ET Wednesday at William H. Detrick Gymnasium. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

Maine made easy work of the Columbia Lions last Friday and carried off a 93-70 win.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for the Blue Devils as they fell 78-76 to the UMBC Retrievers on Sunday.

Maine is now 3-1 while Central Connecticut State sits at 0-5. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Maine comes into the matchup boasting the 10th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 52.80%. Less enviably, Central Connecticut State has allowed their opponents to shoot 49.80% from the floor on average, which is the 351st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut

William H. Detrick Gymnasium -- New Britain, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Devils as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Central Connecticut State have won four out of their last six games against Maine.