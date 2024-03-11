The top-seeded Charleston Cougars (25-7) will face the No. 5 seed Towson Tigers (20-13) in the 2024 CAA Tournament semifinals on Monday night. Charleston finished two games ahead of Drexel atop the regular-season standings, and it opened the conference tournament with an 83-59 win over Monmouth. Towson beat William & Mary in the second round of the CAA Tournament before beating UNC Wilmington in the quarterfinals on Sunday. These teams split the regular-season series, with the road team winning on both occasions.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET on Monday at the Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C on CBS Sports Network. Charleston is favored by 6 points in the latest Charleston vs. Towson odds, while the over/under is 139.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Charleston vs. Towson spread: Charleston -6

Charleston vs. Towson over/under: 139.5 points

Charleston vs. Towson money line: Charleston -253, Towson +204

Why Charleston can cover

Charleston closed the regular season on a nine-game winning streak, including a 72-56 win at Towson in February. Senior forward Frankie Policelli had 17 points on 6 of 10 shooting, while junior guard Reyne Smith added 12 points on 4 of 5 shooting from 3-point range. The Tigers were unable to get anything going offensively, shooting 4 of 18 from beyond the arc.

The Cougars got off to a strong start in the CAA Tournament, cruising to an 83-59 win over Monmouth behind 16 points from junior forward Ben Burnham. He is one of six players on the roster averaging at least eight points per game, giving them depth and balance. Charleston has covered the spread in five consecutive games, while Towson has only covered twice in its last six games.

Why Towson can cover

Towson has already proven that it can beat Charleston this season, pulling off a big upset as an 11-point road underdog in January. Sophomore guard Christian May scored 20 points on 6 of 11 shooting, knocking down 5 of 7 attempts from the perimeter. Junior guard Nendah Tarke filled up the stat sheet as well, finishing with 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

The Tigers kept their NCAA Tournament hopes alive with a 66-56 win over UNC Wilmington as 2.5-point underdogs in the quarterfinals, as freshman guard Dylan Williamson scored 18 points. He had 15 points over William & Mary in the second round, and he is one of five players on the roster averaging at least 9.5 points per game. Towson has won 12 of its last 18 games, so it has confidence and momentum entering this matchup.

How to make Charleston vs. Towson picks

