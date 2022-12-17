Who's Playing

La Salle @ Cincinnati

Current Records: La Salle 5-5; Cincinnati 7-4

What to Know

The La Salle Explorers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the Cincinnati Bearcats at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Fifth Third Arena. Cincinnati should still be riding high after a big victory, while the Explorers will be looking to get back in the win column.

La Salle came up short against the Drexel Dragons on Saturday, falling 65-58. One thing holding La Salle back was the mediocre play of forward Hassan Drame, who did not have his best game: he finished with only seven points on 3-for-10 shooting in his 32 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati entered their matchup on Wednesday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to expectations. Everything went their way against the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks as they made off with a 103-76 win. Guard David DeJulius (22 points) and guard Landers Nolley II (20 points) were the top scorers for Cincinnati. Landers Nolley II's performance made up for a slower contest against the Xavier Musketeers on Saturday.

La Salle's defeat took them down to 5-5 while Cincinnati's win pulled them up to 7-4. On Wednesday the Bearcats relied heavily on David DeJulius, who had 22 points. It will be up to La Salle's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Fifth Third Arena -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.