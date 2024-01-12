Halftime Report
App. State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Coastal Carolina 32-16.
App. State came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.
Who's Playing
App. State Mountaineers @ Coastal Carolina Chanticleers
Current Records: App. State 11-4, Coastal Carolina 4-10
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, January 11, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: HTC Center -- Conway, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $27.00
What to Know
Coastal Carolina will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers and the App. State Mountaineers will face off in a Sun Belt battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at HTC Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
Last Saturday, the Chanticleers couldn't handle the Ragin Cajuns and fell 85-77.
Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored App. State last Saturday, but the final result did not. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 66-62 loss to they. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points they have scored all season.
The Chanticleers have not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-10 record this season. As for the Mountaineers, their loss dropped their record down to 11-4.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Coastal Carolina have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 42.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like App. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Coastal Carolina beat App. State 93-84 in their previous meeting back in January of 2023. Does Coastal Carolina have another victory up their sleeve, or will App. State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
App. State is a big 8.5-point favorite against Coastal Carolina, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Mountaineers as a 9.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 148.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
App. State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Coastal Carolina.
- Jan 19, 2023 - Coastal Carolina 93 vs. App. State 84
- Jan 05, 2023 - App. State 63 vs. Coastal Carolina 62
- Jan 15, 2022 - App. State 84 vs. Coastal Carolina 76
- Jan 13, 2022 - App. State 61 vs. Coastal Carolina 60
- Mar 07, 2021 - App. State 64 vs. Coastal Carolina 61
- Mar 09, 2020 - App. State 70 vs. Coastal Carolina 65
- Feb 29, 2020 - Coastal Carolina 84 vs. App. State 77
- Jan 25, 2020 - App. State 78 vs. Coastal Carolina 58
- Feb 16, 2019 - App. State 88 vs. Coastal Carolina 79
- Jan 19, 2019 - Coastal Carolina 89 vs. App. State 72