Halftime Report

NC Central needs a victory to get to even, but right now it's anybody's game. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Coastal Carolina 38-21.

NC Central came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

NC Central Eagles @ Coastal Carolina Chanticleers

Current Records: NC Central 3-4, Coastal Carolina 1-3

What to Know

NC Central is 0-4 against Coastal Carolina since December of 2016 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The NC Central Eagles' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at 2:00 p.m. ET on November 26th at HTC Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Last Tuesday, the Eagles came up short against the Bulldogs and fell 67-61.

Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their third straight loss. They took a 80-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cougars. Coastal Carolina has not had much luck with Charleston recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Despite their loss, Coastal Carolina saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Kevin Easley, who scored 16 points along with 6 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Ginika Ojiako, who scored 10 points along with 9 rebounds.

Their wins bumped the Eagles to 3-4 and the Bulldogs to 3-3.

NC Central is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as NC Central and Coastal Carolina are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. NC Central hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.4 points per game. However, it's not like Coastal Carolina struggles in that department as they've been even better at 79.2 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Coastal Carolina is a 4-point favorite against NC Central, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

Series History

Coastal Carolina has won all of the games they've played against NC Central in the last 7 years.

Dec 07, 2020 - Coastal Carolina 78 vs. NC Central 71

Dec 14, 2019 - Coastal Carolina 91 vs. NC Central 71

Dec 16, 2018 - Coastal Carolina 69 vs. NC Central 65

Dec 10, 2016 - Coastal Carolina 70 vs. NC Central 67

