College Basketball Podcast: Juwan Howard has Michigan off to a 7-0 start with wins over UNC and Gonzaga
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander also discuss which team should be No. 1 in Monday's AP poll
Not only was Michigan unranked in the preseason, the Wolverines actually appeared on just one Associated Press Top 25 poll ballot -- FYI: it belonged to Marcus Fuller -- after losing their top three scorers and head coach. That's a rough offseason. But, man, it's been a great season so far.
Michigan is 7-0.
I repeat, Michigan is 7-0 with wins over No. 6 North Carolina and No. 8 Gonzaga. Hail to the victors valiant! What an incredible start to the season -- not to mention Juwan Howard's head-coaching career. So, naturally, Matt Norlander and I opened Friday's episode of the CBS Sports Eye On College Basketball Podcast by discussing how the Wolverines won the Battle 4 Atlantis and what to expect from them next.
After that, the conversation went like this:
- 21:00: Louisville is currently ranked No. 2 in the AP poll and will be undefeated on Monday. Combine that with the fact that No. 1 Duke lost to Stephen F. Austin earlier this week, and the Cardinals are likely to be the new No. 1 when the AP poll updates Monday. But who are the other reasonable options to sit at the top? And would it really be crazy to move Michigan from unranked all the way to No. 1?
- 31:30: We closed Friday's podcast, per usual, with what's been dubbed the "Final Four And 1" -- which is Norlander and I picking five games against the spread. This weekend's games are No. 15 Utah State at Saint Mary's, Stephen F. Austin at Arkansas State, Northern Kentucky at Arkansas, Maryland vs. Marquette and Vermont at Yale.
The latest "Eye on College Basketball" podcast is below. Give it a listen. If you're not already subscribed, please subscribe via Apple Podcasts. And if you've already done that, thank you. #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
