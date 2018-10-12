College Basketball Podcast: Why it hasn't been a good week for Kansas, Arizona and other programs involved in corruption trial
Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander discuss the scandal for over an hour is this week's episode
Matt Norlander spent the past three days in the Daniel Patrick Moynihan United States Courthouse in lower Manhattan reporting on the federal trials of Jim Gatto, Merl Code and Christian Dawkins. Court is adjourned until Monday. So we got together Friday afternoon to record a new episode of the Eye On College Basketball Podcast that focuses exclusively on the trial.
We discussed Brian Bowen Sr.'s testimony. We discussed T.J. Gassnola's testimony. We discussed how and why it hasn't been a great week for Kansas, Arizona, NC State or Louisville. We discussed Silvio De Sousa's eligibility. And, of course, we discussed DeAndre Ayton's friend Larnell.
It's 65 minutes of scandal talk.
Dive in!
The latest Eye on College Basketball podcast is below. Give it a listen. And if you're not already subscribed, please subscribe to the podcast via Apple Podcasts here. If you are already subscribed, thank you. And #ShoutsToDevanDowney.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Teams likely returning to the Big Dance
The longest drought dates back to 2005; the Big Ten and Pac-12 have the most representation...
-
Izzo answers sexual assault questions
Izzo stood firm in defending his position at Big Ten media days on Thursday
-
Beilein wants cheaters 'out of the game'
The college basketball trial in New York was a topic of conversation at Big Ten media day
-
Witness details payments for KU players
A former Adidas consultant testified he tried to get Deandre Ayton's mother housing and a job...
-
CBS announces hoops broadcast schedule
CBS will have the Final Four and NCAA Tournament title game again and CBS Sports Network has...
-
Adidas consultant says he paid Ayton
A big day in court, as two Kansas players -- one of whom is active -- also were alleged to...