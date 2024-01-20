Who's Playing

Oregon State Beavers @ Colorado Buffaloes

Current Records: Oregon State 9-8, Colorado 13-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center -- Boulder, Colorado TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Pac-12 matchup on schedule as the Colorado Buffaloes and the Oregon State Beavers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at CU Events Center. The timing is sure in Colorado's favor as the team sits on 11 straight wins at home while Oregon State has not had much luck on the away from home, with seven straight road losses dating back to last season.

On Thursday, the Buffaloes strolled past the Ducks with points to spare, taking the game 86-70.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Colorado to victory, but perhaps none more so than Cody Williams, who scored 23 points. Those 23 points set a new season-high mark for him. Another player making a difference was KJ Simpson, who scored 22 points along with five assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 84 points the game before, Oregon State faltered in their matchup on Thursday. There's no need to mince words: the Beavers lost to the Utes, and the Beavers lost bad. The score wound up at 74-47. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Oregon State has scored all season.

The Buffaloes' victory bumped their record up to 13-5. As for the Beavers, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-8 record this season.

Colorado came up short against Oregon State in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, falling 60-52. Will Colorado have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Colorado has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Oregon State.