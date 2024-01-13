Who's Playing

USC Trojans @ Colorado Buffaloes

Current Records: USC 8-8, Colorado 11-5

How To Watch

What to Know

USC has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The USC Trojans and the Colorado Buffaloes will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at CU Events Center. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

Last Wednesday, the Trojans came up short against the Cougars and fell 72-64.

USC's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Boogie Ellis, who scored 18 points along with five rebounds, and DJ Rodman who scored eight points along with eight rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Colorado and California on Wednesday hardly resembled the 59-46 effort from their previous meeting. The Buffaloes fell to the Golden Bears 82-78. Colorado's defeat continues a disappointing trend for the team, making it three in a row.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Eddie Lampkin Jr., who dropped a double-double on 22 points and 11 rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Tristan da Silva was another key contributor, scoring 20 points along with six rebounds.

The Trojans' defeat dropped their record down to 8-8. As for the Buffaloes, their loss was their fifth straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 11-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. USC hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.9 points per game. However, it's not like Colorado struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

USC is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played Colorado.

Odds

Colorado is a big 10-point favorite against USC, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Buffaloes, as the game opened with the Buffaloes as a 8.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151.5 points.

Series History

Colorado has won 7 out of their last 10 games against USC.