Who's Playing

La Sierra Golden Eagles @ CS Fullerton Titans

Current Records: La Sierra 0-0, CS Fullerton 0-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Where: Titan Gym -- Fullerton, California

Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV

What to Know

The CS Fullerton Titans will host the La Sierra Golden Eagles to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 10:30 p.m. ET on November 11th at Titan Gym.

Saturday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: La Sierra were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 25 rebounds per game. However, it's not like CS Fullerton struggles in that department as they've been even better at 42 per game.

Looking back to last season, La Sierra finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. On the other hand, CS Fullerton also assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 18-12.