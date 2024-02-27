Who's Playing

Davidson Wildcats @ Dayton Flyers

Current Records: Davidson 15-12, Dayton 21-5

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Dayton is 9-1 against the Wildcats since February of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at University of Dayton Arena. Dayton will be looking to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.

The point spread may have favored Dayton last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They took a 71-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Patriots. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Dayton in their matchups with the Patriots: they've now lost three in a row.

Despite the loss, Dayton got a solid performance out of DaRon Holmes II, who scored 26 points along with seven rebounds and two steals. Holmes II has been hot recently, having posted 24 or more points the last three times he's played.

Meanwhile, Davidson suffered their closest defeat since November 17, 2023 on Saturday. They fell just short of the Spiders by a score of 66-63.

Despite the loss, Davidson got a solid performance out of Reed Bailey, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds.

The Flyers' loss dropped their record down to 21-5. As for the Wildcats, their defeat dropped their record down to 15-12.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Dayton haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.5 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Davidson struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.3 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Dayton was able to grind out a solid win over the Wildcats in their previous meeting back in January, winning 72-59. Does Dayton have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Wildcats turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Dayton has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Davidson.