Rhode Island Rams @ Dayton Flyers

Current Records: Rhode Island 9-8, Dayton 14-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio TV: USA Network

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the Rhode Island Rams and the Dayton Flyers are set to tip at 12:30 p.m. ET on January 20th at University of Dayton Arena. Rhode Island might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 20 turnovers on Wednesday.

Rhode Island unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak. They were dealt a punishing 99-64 loss at the hands of the Bonnies. Rhode Island was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 51-25.

Meanwhile, Dayton entered their tilt with Saint Louis with seven consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with eight. The Flyers walked away with a 70-65 victory over the Billikens on Tuesday.

Dayton can attribute much of their success to DaRon Holmes II, who dropped a double-double on 29 points and 14 rebounds.

The Rams' defeat dropped their record down to 9-8. As for the Flyers, they are on a roll lately: they've won 11 of their last 12 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 14-2 record this season.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Rhode Island just can't miss this season, having made 47.2% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Dayton struggles in that department as they've made 47.2% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Rhode Island beat Dayton 75-70 in their previous matchup back in January of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Rhode Island since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Dayton has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Rhode Island.