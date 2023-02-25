Who's Playing

George Mason @ Dayton

Current Records: George Mason 16-12; Dayton 19-9

What to Know

The Dayton Flyers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Dayton and the George Mason Patriots will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 6 p.m. ET on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. The Flyers are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Dayton strolled past the Massachusetts Minutemen with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 72-54. Dayton's forward DaRon Holmes II did his thing and had 22 points along with seven boards and three blocks.

Meanwhile, it was a close one, but on Saturday GMU sidestepped the La Salle Explorers for a 70-66 win. It was another big night for GMU's forward Josh Oduro, who had 25 points in addition to seven rebounds.

When the two teams previously met in January of last year, the Flyers and the Patriots were neck-and-neck, but Dayton came up empty-handed after a 50-49 loss. Maybe Dayton will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Dayton have won five out of their last eight games against George Mason.