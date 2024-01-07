We've got an exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on the schedule as the Dayton Flyers and the Massachusetts Minutemen are set to tip at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at University of Dayton Arena. Dayton is 11-2 overall and 6-0 at home, while UMass is 10-3 overall and 0-1 on the road. Dayton has dominated this conference rivalry of late straight up, winning seven of the last 10 head-to-head matchups.

However, UMass has covered the spread in six of those 10 matchups and is 8-4 against the number this season while Dayton is 7-5. The Flyers are favored by 8.5 points in the latest Dayton vs. UMass odds and the over/under is 148.5 points.

Dayton vs. UMass spread: Dayton -8.5

Dayton vs. UMass over/under: 148.5 points

Dayton vs. UMass money line: Dayton: -417, Massachusetts: +319

What you need to know about Dayton

Dayton entered its tilt with Davidson with four consecutive wins but the Flyers will enter their next game with five. The Flyers rang in the new year with a 72-59 win over the Wildcats on Wednesday. Dayton got its victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Nate Santos out in front who scored 16 points to go along with seven rebounds. DaRon Holmes II was another key contributor, finishing with 18 points.

Santos is a Pitt transfer who is averaging 12.3 points and 6.9 rebounds per game this season, while Holmes is a two-time all-conference player for the Flyers averaging 17.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.3 blocks. Holmes has shot 61.7% from the floor and 50.0% from the 3-point line over his last five games. He's averaging 21.2. points, 9.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 2.8 blocks during that span.

What you need to know about UMass

Massachusetts has made a habit of sweeping its opponents off the court, having now won six contests by 19 points or more this season. The Minutemen put the hurt on the Duquesne Dukes with a sharp 80-61 win on Wednesday. The win was familiar territory for Massachusetts, who now have four in a row.

Massachusetts' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Jaylen Curry, who scored 15 points. That is the most points Curry has scored all season. Another player making an impact was Matt Cross, who scored 15 points and secured eight rebounds.

