Who's Playing

Western Michigan @ Dayton

Current Records: Western Michigan 2-5; Dayton 3-4

What to Know

The Dayton Flyers will take on the Western Michigan Broncos at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at home. Dayton is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

It was close but no cigar for the Flyers as they fell 79-75 to the Brigham Young Cougars this past Friday. A silver lining for Dayton was the play of forward DaRon Holmes II, who had 21 points along with nine rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, WMU suffered a grim 71-49 defeat to the Cleveland State Vikings this past Saturday. It was supposed to be a close contest, and WMU was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening.

The losses put Dayton at 3-4 and the Broncos at 2-5. The Flyers are 1-2 after losses this season, WMU 2-2.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Dayton won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.