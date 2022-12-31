Who's Playing

Elon @ Delaware

Current Records: Elon 2-12; Delaware 8-6

What to Know

The Elon Phoenix haven't won a matchup against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens since Jan. 31 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. Elon's road trip will continue as they head to Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena at 2 p.m. ET to face off against Delaware. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

The Phoenix's 2022 ended with a 62-50 defeat against the Drexel Dragons on Thursday. Guard Sean Halloran wasn't much of a difference maker for Elon; Halloran played for 34 minutes with 4-for-17 shooting. This also makes it three games in a row in which Halloran has had at least three steals.

Meanwhile, Delaware's 2022 ended with an 87-73 loss against the Hofstra Pride on Thursday. A silver lining for Delaware was the play of guard Jameer Nelson Jr., who had 22 points and six assists.

The Phoenix are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 4-8 ATS, to cover the spread.

Elon is now 2-12 while the Fightin' Blue Hens sit at 8-6. A couple defensive stats to keep an eye on: Elon has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.70% from the floor on average, which is the 34th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Delawares have had an even harder time: they have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.90% from the floor on average, which is the 27th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena -- Newark, Delaware

Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena -- Newark, Delaware Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Fightin' Blue Hens are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Delaware have won ten out of their last 15 games against Elon.