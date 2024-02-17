Who's Playing

N. Dak. State Bison @ Denver Pioneers

Current Records: N. Dak. State 13-13, Denver 14-13

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Hamilton Gymnasium -- Denver, Colorado

What to Know

N. Dak. State is 9-1 against the Pioneers since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Summit battle at 4:00 p.m. ET at Hamilton Gymnasium. N. Dak. State will be looking to extend their current three-game winning streak.

Oral Roberts typically has all the answers at home, but on Thursday N. Dak. State proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Golden Eagles by a score of 73-60.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Denver on Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell 92-78 to the Fighting Hawks. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Denver in their matchups with the Fighting Hawks: they've now lost four in a row.

The Bison are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matches, which provided a massive bump to their 13-13 record this season. As for the Pioneers, they have been struggling recently as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 14-13 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. N. Dak. State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.7 points per game. However, it's not like Denver struggles in that department as they've been averaging 84.7 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

N. Dak. State came up short against the Pioneers in their previous meeting back in January, falling 78-70. Can N. Dak. State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

N. Dak. State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Denver.