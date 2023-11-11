Who's Playing

LBSU Beach @ DePaul Blue Demons

Current Records: LBSU 0-1, DePaul 0-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

The LBSU Beach will head out on the road to face off against the DePaul Blue Demons at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Wintrust Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The point spread may have favored LBSU last Monday, but the final result did not. They fell 78-73 to the Pilots.

LBSU's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Jadon Jones, who earned 23 points along with 3 steals, and Aboubacar Traore who earned 16 points along with 9 rebounds.

Meanwhile, DePaul couldn't capitalize on their home-court advantage in their season opener. They took a 82-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Mastodons on Tuesday.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Chico Carter Jr., who earned 18 points along with 8 rebounds.

The Beach's defeat dropped their record down to 0-1. As for the Blue Demons, their defeat dropped their record down to an identical 0-1.

LBSU is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with a 13-17 record against the spread.

Odds

DePaul is a slight 1-point favorite against LBSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Beach as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 156 points.

