Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Seton Hall after losing three in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead DePaul 31-18.

Seton Hall came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Seton Hall Pirates @ DePaul Blue Demons

Current Records: Seton Hall 13-8, DePaul 3-17

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $2.00

What to Know

The Seton Hall Pirates and the DePaul Blue Demons will face off in a Big East clash at 9:00 p.m. ET on January 30th at Wintrust Arena. The two teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with three consecutive losses for Seton Hall and eight for DePaul.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 25.6% worse than the opposition, a fact Seton Hall found out the hard way on Saturday. The matchup between the Pirates and the Golden Eagles wasn't particularly close, with the Pirates falling 75-57.

Jaden Bediako put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 18 points along with eight rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

Meanwhile, DePaul managed to keep up with Creighton until halftime on Saturday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Blue Demons ended up on the wrong side of a bruising 85-62 walloping at the hands of the Bluejays. DePaul has struggled against Creighton recently, as their matchup on Saturday was their 11th consecutive lost matchup.

Despite their loss, DePaul saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Elijah Fisher, who scored 12 points, was perhaps the best of all.

The Pirates' loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 13-8. As for the Blue Demons, they bumped their record down to 3-17 with that loss, which was their 18th straight on the road dating back to last season.

Tuesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Seton Hall have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.5 rebounds per game. It's a different story for DePaul, though, as they've been averaging only 29.8 rebounds per game. Given Seton Hall's sizeable advantage in that area, DePaul will need to find a way to close that gap.

Seton Hall and DePaul were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in March of 2023, but Seton Hall came up empty-handed after a 66-65 loss. Can Seton Hall avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Seton Hall is a big 10-point favorite against DePaul, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Pirates as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Seton Hall has won 7 out of their last 10 games against DePaul.