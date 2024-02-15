Halftime Report

UConn is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They are fully in control with a 52-29 lead over DePaul.

UConn entered the contest having won 12 straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it 13, or will DePaul step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

UConn Huskies @ DePaul Blue Demons

Current Records: UConn 22-2, DePaul 3-20

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $3.03

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for UConn. They and the DePaul Blue Demons will face off in a Big East battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Wintrust Arena. DePaul is crawling into this game hobbled by 11 consecutive losses, while UConn will bounce in with 12 consecutive wins.

In what's become a running theme this season, UConn gave their fans yet another huge victory on Saturday. They blew past the Hoyas 89-64. With UConn ahead 52-28 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

UConn can attribute much of their success to Alex Karaban, who scored 25 points. Karaban didn't help UConn's cause all that much against the Bulldogs last Tuesday but the same can't be said for this contest. Another player making a difference was Cam Spencer, who scored ten points along with seven assists and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, DePaul was expected to have a tough go of it last Tuesday, and, well, they did. There's no need to mince words: the Blue Demons lost to the Red Storm, and the Blue Demons lost bad. The score wound up at 85-57. DePaul has struggled against the Red Storm recently, as their contest last Tuesday was their fourth consecutive lost matchup.

The Huskies are on a roll lately: they've won 15 of their last 16 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 22-2 record this season. As for the Blue Demons, their defeat was their 19th straight on the road dating back to last season, which dropped their record down to 3-20.

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: UConn have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. It's a different story for DePaul, though, as they've been averaging only 29.8 rebounds per game. Given UConn's sizable advantage in that area, the Blue Demons will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for UConn against the Blue Demons when the teams last played back in January as the team secured a 85-56 win. With UConn ahead 38-19 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Odds

UConn is a big 24-point favorite against DePaul, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 24-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UConn has won all of the games they've played against DePaul in the last 4 years.