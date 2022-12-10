Who's Playing

Texas-El Paso @ DePaul

Current Records: Texas-El Paso 6-2; DePaul 5-4

What to Know

The DePaul Blue Demons will be returning home after a two-game road trip. They will square off against the Texas-El Paso Miners at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Wintrust Arena. Texas-El Paso should still be riding high after a victory, while the Blue Demons will be looking to right the ship.

DePaul received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 86-67 to the St. John's Red Storm. A silver lining for DePaul was the play of forward Da'Sean Nelson, who had 13 points along with nine boards. Nelson's performance made up for a slower contest against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers on Saturday.

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for Texas-El Paso at home against the Northern New Mexico Eagles on Saturday as the squad secured an 87-50 win.

DePaul is the favorite in this one, with an expected 7-point margin of victory. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, though, as they've failed to beat the spread in three of their four home games.

The Blue Demons are now 5-4 while the Miners sit at 6-2. Texas-El Paso is 4-1 after wins this season, and DePaul is 1-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena -- Chicago, Illinois TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $2.00

Odds

The Blue Demons are a solid 7-point favorite against the Miners, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Blue Demons as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.